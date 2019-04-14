|
Michael A. Eaton
51 - MICHAEL A. EATON, 51, of Brogue, PA died on April 9, 2019 in York, PA. He was a son of the late Richard Dean and Shirley (Heffner) Eaton. Living in Brogue all his life, Michael attended Bethany Baptist Church. A love for the outdoors, Michael enjoyed fishing and hunting and was also a skilled wood worker. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his: three siblings; Cindy Leonard-Billet (husband, Tommy) of York, PA, Marc Eaton (wife, Dayle) of Randallstown, MD, Melissa Smeltzer (husband, Ken) of Brogue, PA, two nieces, Brandi Eaton Aberdeen and Lexi Leonard of York, PA, three nephews, Travis (wife, Tracey) of Jarrettsville, MD, Cody Smeltzer and Chad Smeltzer of Brogue, PA, two great nephews, T.J. and Thomas Eaton
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Bethany Baptist Church 4162 Delta Rd, Airville, PA 17302. Pastor Rodney Stamper will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Paws of Pennsylvania, PO Box 855, Camp Hill, PA 17001 (717) 957-8122
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019