Michael A. Gibson, Sr.York, PA - Michael A. Gibson, Sr. 59 of York, PA, died at his residence on November 3, 2020.Born July 31, 1961 in Luzerne County, PA, he was the son of Wilson Gibson of Wilkes Barre, PA and the late Shirley Ann (Edmonds) Gibson.Following graduation from high school, Mike served in the U.S. Army for 18 years. Mike received a M.S. in Business Management from Penn State University. He was a member of Jabez Ministries in York. His greatest passion was establishing the opportunity for York City youth to play baseball. Mike was a mentor to many athletes, coaches and officials who were involved in various youth sports. Mike was a founding board member and Umpire-In-Chief for the York City Little League.In addition to his father, Mike is survived three sons, Michael A. Gibson, Jr. of Harrisburg, PA, Lawrence Hamm of Washington, DC and Landon Gibson of York, PA; three daughters, Tiara Gibson of Enola, PA, Tawanna Gibson and her husband Dimitric Andrews of York, PA and Alexus Gibson of York, PA; seven grandchildren; three brothers, Jettie Johnson of Wilkes Barre, PA, Wilson Gibson, Jr. of Harrisburg, PA and Mandrel Gibson of Wilkes Barre, PA and two sisters, Lavinia Gibson of Harrisburg, PA and Claudette Gibson of Harrisburg, PA. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Calvin Johnson.A public viewing will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA. Due to Covid19 restrictions, a private funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Rochenda Varnes officiating. Cremation will follow the service.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York City Little League, P.O. Box 1062, York, PA 17405.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.