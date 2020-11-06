1/1
Michael A. Gibson Sr.
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael A. Gibson, Sr.

York, PA - Michael A. Gibson, Sr. 59 of York, PA, died at his residence on November 3, 2020.

Born July 31, 1961 in Luzerne County, PA, he was the son of Wilson Gibson of Wilkes Barre, PA and the late Shirley Ann (Edmonds) Gibson.

Following graduation from high school, Mike served in the U.S. Army for 18 years. Mike received a M.S. in Business Management from Penn State University. He was a member of Jabez Ministries in York. His greatest passion was establishing the opportunity for York City youth to play baseball. Mike was a mentor to many athletes, coaches and officials who were involved in various youth sports. Mike was a founding board member and Umpire-In-Chief for the York City Little League.

In addition to his father, Mike is survived three sons, Michael A. Gibson, Jr. of Harrisburg, PA, Lawrence Hamm of Washington, DC and Landon Gibson of York, PA; three daughters, Tiara Gibson of Enola, PA, Tawanna Gibson and her husband Dimitric Andrews of York, PA and Alexus Gibson of York, PA; seven grandchildren; three brothers, Jettie Johnson of Wilkes Barre, PA, Wilson Gibson, Jr. of Harrisburg, PA and Mandrel Gibson of Wilkes Barre, PA and two sisters, Lavinia Gibson of Harrisburg, PA and Claudette Gibson of Harrisburg, PA. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Calvin Johnson.

A public viewing will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA. Due to Covid19 restrictions, a private funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Rochenda Varnes officiating. Cremation will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York City Little League, P.O. Box 1062, York, PA 17405.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 30, 2020
Rest well cousin!
Felesia Ledet
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved