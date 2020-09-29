Michael A. WalkerStewarstown - Michael A. Walker, 70 of Stewartstown passed away on September 26, 2020.He was the husband to Joan A. Walker (McCleary) for 45-years, father to four sons; Robert Walker (Mikie), Nathan Walker, Brandon Walker & Luke Walker.After years as a Longshoreman at the Port of Baltimore, Mike pursued his professional passion as an owner/operator of Maw-Jaw Trucking. He owned, operated and managed a fleet of up to ten trucks. His love for the truck driving industry was passed down to each of his four sons.Mike enjoyed golfing, playing cards and time by his pool surrounded by family and friends. Always by his side was his faithful companion Jack, his beloved Jack Russell Terrier whom he spoiled relentlessly.Michael is survived by his wife, four sons, thirteen grandchildren, three great grandchildren, his two sisters Mildred Hildbrandt and Dorothy Chapman; two brothers Kenneth Walker and Joseph Walker.A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 1st at 6:30pm at The Stewartstown Baptist Church with Pastor Tim Parker officiating.