Michael Armagost Jr.
West York - Michael H. Armagost Jr., Age 41, passed away, suddenly, at home, on March 9, 2020.
Mike was born in Orlando FL on January 6, 1979. He graduated from Spring Grove High School class of 1997 and the York Culinary Institute. He worked as a chef at Disney World in Orlando FL, helped to open restaurants in Chicago, worked at the Wrigley Field Rooftop Restaurants as well as several restaurants in York.
He is survived by his partner Samantha Ness; his children Christopher and Kelly; his father Michael H. Armagost Sr.; his mother Debbie (Bollinger) Thomas; his stepmother Tammy Armagost, his brother Matthew Armagost; his sisters Kayla Harrison, Kasha Vargas, Joshawyn Townsend, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his paternal grandparents Dean Armagost and Louise Miller and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother Christopher Armagost and his maternal grandparents David and Mildred Bollinger.
Following cremation, a memorial service in celebration of his life will be held on Saturday at 2:00PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove, 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove PA 17362. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1:30PM - 2:00PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/children-of-michael-armagost-jr
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020