Michael C. Holland 77, of Harrisburg passed peacefully on June 26, 2020. He is preceded by his parents Carlton and Carolyn Holland and wife Joyce Holland. Michael retired from Verizon as a construction supervisor with over 40 years of service, a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic church, enjoyed working on cars and spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his sons; Michael and Mark (Nicole) Holland, siblings; Carolyn, Richard, Stephen Holland, Monica Robinson, grandchildren: Darian, Madeline, Grace Holland and a host of relatives and friends. Services will be held at Hooper Memorial Home, Inc. Monday July 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., viewing 10:00 a.m., burial William Howard Day Cemetery. www.hooperfuneral.com
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 29 to Jul. 5, 2020.