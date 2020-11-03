1/1
Michael D. Fortner
1977 - 2020
Michael D. Fortner

York - Michael D. "Pickle" Fortner, age 43, of York, died at 7:00 PM Sunday, November 1, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle West Shore. He was the husband of Jammie L. (Barker) Fortner.

Born July 23, 1977 in Lebanon, a son of the late Debs M. Fortner, and the late Patricia (Campbell) Davis, and stepson of Rick Davis, he was employed as a cook for the Ninth Ward Republican Club.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Fortner is survived by three sons, Jayson Long, Bryson Long and Freddy Santamaria; a daughter, Katelynn Long; four sisters, Jennifer Patterson, and her husband Robert, Heather Lutz, and her husband Scott, Mandie Schamber, and her husband Randy, and Rebecca Fortner, and her companion Kathy; a brother, Brandon Fortner; many nieces and nephews; and his two dogs, Nyla and Nylaya. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Jaxynn Long.

Funeral services will be private. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 2150 Carlisle Road, Shiloh, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
William E. Little Funeral Homes
2150 Carlisle Road
York, PA 17404
(717) 767-5088
