Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
Michael D. Hoover Obituary
Michael D. Hoover

York, PA - Michael D. Hoover, 57 of York, PA, died at his residence on April 24, 2019. He was the husband of the late Pamela (Ripley) Hoover.

Born August 11, 1961 in York, PA, he was the son of the late Dennis and Constance (Snyder) Hoover.

Mike was a former employee of Spring Garden Township, PA. He was a graduate of York County Area Vocational Technical School and a member of the Victory Athletic Association.

He is survived by his daughter, Faith C. Hoover of Whitestown, IN, a brother, Mark D. Hoover and his wife Ruth of York, PA and two nephews, Ben Hoover and his wife Kelsey and Sam Hoover, all of York, PA.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA with the Rev. Dr. Eddie D. D. Miller officiating. A viewing will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Hoover's Cemetery in Starview, East Manchester Twp., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made to Aseracare Hospice, 44 Bowman Road, York, PA 17408.

The family extends a special thank you to Aseracare Hospice and Comfort Care for the sensitivity and care provided to Mike during his illness.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019
