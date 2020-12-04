1/1
Michael E. Diehl
1953 - 2020
Michael E. Diehl

Spring Garden Twp. - Michael E. Diehl, 67, of York, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 29.

Mr. Diehl was born in York on April 3, 1953 and was the son of the late Earl W. and Gloria M. (Bowers) Diehl.

Since the age of 19, Mike worked in the automotive service industry for several local companies in York. He was an avid outdoorsman and a passionate hunter. He loved going to the mountains and enjoyed hiking and biking. He enjoyed gardening, as well as canning and was proud of his home cooking and personal dishes. Mike was known as a skilled craftsman and had the ability to fix or build most anything. He was proud to say he was a retired professional water ski clown. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and those that knew him.

He is survived by his daughter, Brittany and Robert, of Warsaw, Poland; sisters, Valerie of York and Linda. He is also survived by his niece, Nikki and her husband Darian, of Nashville, TN; his "brother from another mother" Mike, of York and his best four legged friend, Claire.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life Service and a bench unveiling at Rocky Ridge Park will be held in 2021. Date and time to be announced. The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorial contributions in Mike's name can be made to the York County Parks, 400 Mundis Race Rd., York, PA 17406 or by visiting his memorial page at mikediehl.net

To share condolences please visit

www.eberlyfuneralhome.com




Published in York Daily Record from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
