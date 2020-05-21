Services
Michael E. Mundis Obituary
Michael E. Mundis

York - Michael E. Mundis , 70, passed away Tuesday, May 19,2020 at home. Born on December 22, 1949 in York. He was the son of the late Daniel W. and Margaret R.(George) Mundis.

Preceded in death was a brother Stephen D. Mundis.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday May 26, 2020 at Holy Saviour Cemetery, York, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to MHA 36 S. Queen Street York, Pa 17403
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 21 to May 24, 2020
