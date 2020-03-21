Services
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
(717) 292-2931
Michael E. Shaffner


1966 - 2020
Michael E. Shaffner Obituary
Michael E. Shaffner,

York - Michael E. Shaffner, 54, entered into rest at 3:56 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in York. He was the loving husband of Tammy L. (Sites) Shaffner. The couple celebrated 23 years of marriage on October 28, 2019.

Born March 11, 1966 in York, he was a son of the late Gary C. and Wanda J. (Shaffner) Simmons.

Michael graduated from York Vo-Tech and worked as a roofer for Tecta, Inc.

In addition to his wife, Michael is survived by four children, Amber M. Shaffner of Carlisle, Michael E. Shaffner, Jr. of West York, Matthew C.F. Shaffner of Strinestown and Amanda L. Quigley and husband, Dustin of Shiremanstown; seven grandchildren and a granddaughter on the way; and a brother, Gary A. Simmons of York.

Services for Michael will be private.

Emig Funeral Home is serving his family. Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com to share condolences.

Memorial contributions may be made to Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover, PA 17315.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020
