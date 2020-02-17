Services
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael E. Wood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael E. Wood Obituary
Michael E. Wood

MANCHESTER - Michael E. Wood, 76, of Manchester, passed away at 3:49 p.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the loving husband of Maggie (Achaj) Wood.

Michael was born April 23, 1943 in York and was the son of the late Ralph and Lorraine (Meisenhelter) Wood.

He graduated in 1961 from West York High School, attended York Junior College and graduated in 1966 from Elizabethtown College. He was a self-employed Accountant and consultant to various companies. He was a member of the Hawks Gunning Club, Masons, Tall Cedars, Train Collectors Association, an avid Penn State fan and loved everything about trains.

Michael was a good Christian and had a lot of faith. He showed kindness and love to his family and friends and all that knew him. He was an inspiration to all those he came to know.

In addition to his wife, Maggie, Michael is survived by his daughters, Michelle Collier and her husband Judd of York, Marisa Bloss of Dover and Laura Bloss and her companion Mark Edwards of York; two granddaughters, Malori Bloss-Senft and Morgan Senft; his sister, Lynn Wood of Dillsburg, PA and his nephew Zak Bergdoll and his wife Jen of Stewartstown, PA.

A celebration of Mike's life will begin at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 839 West Market Street, York. Visitation will be from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m., Friday at the church. Burial will be private. Officiating at the service will be his pastor Reverend Kevin Shively. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.

In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 839 West Market Street, York, PA. 17401.

To share memories of Michael please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -