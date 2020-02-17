|
|
Michael E. Wood
MANCHESTER - Michael E. Wood, 76, of Manchester, passed away at 3:49 p.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the loving husband of Maggie (Achaj) Wood.
Michael was born April 23, 1943 in York and was the son of the late Ralph and Lorraine (Meisenhelter) Wood.
He graduated in 1961 from West York High School, attended York Junior College and graduated in 1966 from Elizabethtown College. He was a self-employed Accountant and consultant to various companies. He was a member of the Hawks Gunning Club, Masons, Tall Cedars, Train Collectors Association, an avid Penn State fan and loved everything about trains.
Michael was a good Christian and had a lot of faith. He showed kindness and love to his family and friends and all that knew him. He was an inspiration to all those he came to know.
In addition to his wife, Maggie, Michael is survived by his daughters, Michelle Collier and her husband Judd of York, Marisa Bloss of Dover and Laura Bloss and her companion Mark Edwards of York; two granddaughters, Malori Bloss-Senft and Morgan Senft; his sister, Lynn Wood of Dillsburg, PA and his nephew Zak Bergdoll and his wife Jen of Stewartstown, PA.
A celebration of Mike's life will begin at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 839 West Market Street, York. Visitation will be from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m., Friday at the church. Burial will be private. Officiating at the service will be his pastor Reverend Kevin Shively. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 839 West Market Street, York, PA. 17401.
To share memories of Michael please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020