Michael Fisher
Hellam - Michael G. Fisher, age 68, passed away on Monday October 21, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Patricia (Lehman) Fisher with whom he celebrated 46 years of marriage on September 1, 2019.
Mike was born in Columbia on March 2, 1951 and was the son of the late Nancy (Reitz) Fisher. He attended Central York School District. He was employed at various companies including Moly Corp. and Specialty Industries. He dedicated most of his life volunteering with the Hellam Fire Department, where he was a life member.
In addition to his wife Patricia; he is survived by his sons Scott Fisher and wife Wendy and Ryan Fisher and fiance' Renee Snyder and his grandchildren Cheyenne Fisher, Isaiah Burdette and Damian Fisher. He is also survived by his brothers Barry and Donald Fisher; his sister Karen Wueschinski and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother Nancy Fisher; brother Bryan Fisher and his sister Diane Sechrist.
Following cremation, a memorial service in celebration of his life will be held on Sunday at 3:00PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service of East York, 3670 E. Market St., York PA 17402. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00PM - 3:00PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the , 610 Community Way, Lancaster PA 17603 or to Pappas House 253 Cherry St., York PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019