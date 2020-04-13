|
Michael J. Patrick, Jr.
York - Michael James Patrick, Jr., 52, entered into eternal rest on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. Born on October 25, 1967 in York, Michael was the son of Michael J. Patrick, Sr., and the late Ruth (Stuckert) Patrick. Michael leaves behind the love of his life, his daughter Paiton Anna Patrick, of York. He is also survived by his brother Brian and family Jen, Evan and Hollyn of Boulder, Colorado. Michael will be sadly missed by his friends and his many Patrick and Stuckert family members.
Michael was a graduate of Central York High School and attended Penn State University. He later joined his father in The Patrick Organization in York as a Financial Planner. He was a member of St. Patrick Church, York.
With a license plate that read JOEPA, Mike enjoyed everything Penn State, and enjoyed as many football games as possible with his family and friends. Cooking and tailgating were among his favorite things.
Mike was a bright, sensitive young man who left us far too soon. This gentle soul is now on a path to new horizons. May he find peace and be blessed on this journey.
Burial will be in Holy Savior Cemetery, with The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York assisting with the arrangements. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Steam Into History, Inc., 2 West Main Street, New Freedom, PA 17349, or to a .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020