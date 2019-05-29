|
Michael J. Prendergast, M.D.
York - Michael J. Prendergast, M.D., 82, passed away on May 27, 2019 at York Hospital. His wife of 59 years, Barbara, was by his side. Michael was born in Fairmont, West Virginia, but has resided in York since 1962.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Michelle A. Jacobsen, Kathleen J. Prendergast, and Susan J.P. Spence, as well as Susan's husband, Adam M. Spence, and his beloved grandsons, Michael, Gordon, and Andrew Spence. He was one of six children of the late Michael and L. Madaline Prendergast. His brother, Jack, predeceased him. Michael's sister, Barbara Rustenberg, and his brothers, Edward, Daniel, and Maurice Prendergast, as well as Edward's wife, Constance, were all with Michael prior to his passing. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Jack's wife, Mary Joy, and Daniel's wife, Cynthia. He had many nieces and nephews.
Michael graduated from Mount St. Mary's College in 1958 and Jefferson Medical College in 1962. He completed his Internship at York Hospital from 1962-63. He continued as a Surgical Resident at York Hospital from 1963-67, serving his last year as the Chief Surgical Resident. He then completed a second residency in Urology at the University of Maryland from 1967-70, serving as the Chief Urology Resident in 1970. He was a board-certified urologist who practiced in York from 1970-2000, first with an office at Brockie Medical Center and then at Apple Hill. He had several positions at York Hospital, including Chairman of the Executive Committee and President of the Staff. He later served as a WellSpan Board member. He was instrumental in the Apple Hill expansion, and his name can be found on a plaque inside the main entrance.
Michael was active with professional associations, including the American Urological Association, the York Medical Society, Pennsylvania Medical Society, and the American Medical Association (AMA). He was one of Pennsylvania's Delegates to the AMA for many years and served as their secretary. He served on the Board of Trustees for the Pennsylvania Medical Society from 1997-2000 and was Chairman of the Board from 2000-2003. In that role, he met with President George W. Bush to discuss insurance issues and malpractice reform.
Michael was a gardener with a magnificent rose garden, worked crossword puzzles every day, loved to read, and was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed fly fishing at Rambo Run and surf fishing near his second home in Ocean City, New Jersey. He was a lifelong Republican who frequently shared his political views and who worked on many campaigns, especially for his daughter, Kathleen, currently a judge on the York County Court of Common Pleas. He more recently volunteered for Catholic Harvest Food Pantry and as a driver for Lutheran Social Services.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Patrick Catholic Church, 219 South Beaver Street in York, where he has been a member since 1962. The family will greet guests beginning at 9:00 am with the service beginning at 10:00 am. Burial will follow the service in Mount Rose Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Catholic Harvest Food Panty by mail to 628 E. Market Street, York, Pa, 17403, or online at www.catholicharvest.org/donations or to The WellSpan York Health Foundation, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving the health of the local community, by mail to 50 N. Duke Street, 2nd Floor, York, Pa, 17401, by telephone to (717) 851-3595 or online at www.wellspan.org.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 29, 2019