Michael John Myers
East Berlin - Michael John Myers, 59, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at his home in East Berlin surrounded by his wife and children. He was the husband of Ame (Bock) Myers with whom he married on August 20th.
Born July 20, 1960, in York, he was the son of George E. Myers and the late Doris Jean Myers.
He was a hard and devoted worker, with over 40 years of service at the RHI Magnesita company and countless Saturdays on his food truck.
For Mike, family was everything. His greatest joy was Sunday afternoons spent back on the farm with the people he loved most. His love for his children, granddaughter, step-children and step-grandchildren was larger than life and evident in all that he did. His presence will be greatly missed, and his impact will be forever felt.
He is survived by his daughters, Ashley Myers and Brittany Myers Baker and her husband, Jarrod; his son, Ryan Myers; and a granddaughter, Autumn Seiple. In addition, he leaves behind step-daughters, Savannah Miller and Rachel Hamilton and her husband Dustin and a step-son, Robert Lalik; two brothers, Terry Bowers and George Myers Jr. and his wife Brenda; a sister, Lisa Myers; several nieces and nephews and his dog Sassy. He was preceded in death by a sister, Pamela Grim, and a nephew, Joshua Myers.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family Saturday, November 2, 2019 from noon to 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Red Run Church, 6623 Davidsburg Rd., East Berlin. Mike's Celebration of Life service will begin at 2:00 p.m. at the church. Pastor Zach Galemore and Pastor David Sutter will be officiating.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019