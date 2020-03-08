|
Michael Key
York - Michael Anthony Key, age 58, passed away on March 7, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the loving husband of Brenda K. (Stamm) Key.
Michael was born in Reading on July 27, 1961 and was the son of the late Lamar and Pat (Britt) Key. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was a business owner for many years as a property manager. Michael was very involved in Alcoholics Anonymous, helping many people with their sobriety.
In addition to his wife Brenda, Michael is survived by his daughter Kayla; his son Mike Mike and wife Debbie; and his granddaughter Elyse. He is also survived by his brothers Paul, Brad, and Troy; his sister Diann; many nieces and nephews; and all of his many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lamar and Pat; and his brother Clarence.
A memorial service in celebration of Michael's life will be held on Wednesday at 1:00PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 3670 East Market St. York PA 17402, with Donna Hoffman officiating. A gathering will be held at the funeral home from 12:00-1:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Michael's memory can be made to Brenda K. Key, c/o 3670 East Market St. York PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020