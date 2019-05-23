Services
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
VFW Post 7012
123 W Main St
New Freedom, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Beck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael L. Beck


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael L. Beck Obituary
Michael L. Beck

New Freedom - Michael L. Beck, 64, died of natural causes on May 19, 2019.

A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 6 PM, June 8, 2019 at the VFW Post 7012, 123 W Main St, New Freedom.

Michael was a son of Curvin E.and Blanche R. (Bowman) Beck.

He was employed with Mann & Parker Lumber Co. in New Freedom for 44 years.

He leaves his wife Theresa A. Beck, daughter Mazie E. Beck, sons, Shannon L. Beck and Michael R. Beck; four grandchildren and two brothers, Curvin E. Beck Jr, and Paul F, Beck. He was predeceased by a sister Betty M. Beck.

Memorial contributions may be made to Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock, PA 17327 to help defray funeral cost. Condolences may be shared at geiple.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now