|
|
Michael L. Beck
New Freedom - Michael L. Beck, 64, died of natural causes on May 19, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 6 PM, June 8, 2019 at the VFW Post 7012, 123 W Main St, New Freedom.
Michael was a son of Curvin E.and Blanche R. (Bowman) Beck.
He was employed with Mann & Parker Lumber Co. in New Freedom for 44 years.
He leaves his wife Theresa A. Beck, daughter Mazie E. Beck, sons, Shannon L. Beck and Michael R. Beck; four grandchildren and two brothers, Curvin E. Beck Jr, and Paul F, Beck. He was predeceased by a sister Betty M. Beck.
Memorial contributions may be made to Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock, PA 17327 to help defray funeral cost. Condolences may be shared at geiple.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 23, 2019