Services
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
Viewing
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Redland Valley Brethren in Christ
3555 Lewisberry Rd
York Haven, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Redland Valley Brethren in Christ
3555 Lewisberry Rd
York Haven, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Brumbaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael L. Brumbaugh


1976 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael L. Brumbaugh Obituary
Michael L Brumbaugh

MANCHESTER - Michael Lewis Brumbaugh, 42, of Manchester, passed away at 3:07 AM, Saturday, May 4, 2019, at York Hospital. He was the husband of Dawn (McAllister) Brumbaugh. He and his wife would have celebrated their 20th year anniversary on September 11.

Michael was born October 30, 1976, in Harrisburg, and was the son of George and Darlene (Low) Brumbaugh of Manchester.

In 1995 Michael graduated from Red Land High School in Lewisberry. He was employed as a Field Operations Assistant with Northeastern School District in Manchester. He was a former member of Cockeysville Baptist Church in Cockeysville, Maryland. Michael enjoyed fishing, boating, spending time with family and friends and he loved traveling to Raystown Lake. He was devoted to his wife, children and their families. Michael proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.

In addition to his wife, Dawn, Michael is survived by his son, Tyler Brumbaugh of Manchester; his two step-daughters, Melissa Brehm and her husband David of Manchester, Jessica Miller and her husband Travis of Dover; 9 grandchildren; 1 great grandson; his two sisters, Michele Brandt and her husband Darren of Portsmouth, VA, Donna Reeves and her husband Chris of Manchester, his paternal grandmother, Rachel Strayer of James Creek, PA, and many nieces and nephews.

His funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Redland Valley Brethren in Christ, 3555 Lewisberry Rd, York Haven, PA 17370. Viewings will be Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf, Pennsylvania, and 10:00 to 11:00 AM, Thursday at the church. Burial will be in Manchester Union Cemetery. Officiating at the service will be Reverend Mark Soone.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Have Hope Ministries, Inc. at www.havehopeministries.org

To share memories of Michael please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now