Michael L Brumbaugh
MANCHESTER - Michael Lewis Brumbaugh, 42, of Manchester, passed away at 3:07 AM, Saturday, May 4, 2019, at York Hospital. He was the husband of Dawn (McAllister) Brumbaugh. He and his wife would have celebrated their 20th year anniversary on September 11.
Michael was born October 30, 1976, in Harrisburg, and was the son of George and Darlene (Low) Brumbaugh of Manchester.
In 1995 Michael graduated from Red Land High School in Lewisberry. He was employed as a Field Operations Assistant with Northeastern School District in Manchester. He was a former member of Cockeysville Baptist Church in Cockeysville, Maryland. Michael enjoyed fishing, boating, spending time with family and friends and he loved traveling to Raystown Lake. He was devoted to his wife, children and their families. Michael proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.
In addition to his wife, Dawn, Michael is survived by his son, Tyler Brumbaugh of Manchester; his two step-daughters, Melissa Brehm and her husband David of Manchester, Jessica Miller and her husband Travis of Dover; 9 grandchildren; 1 great grandson; his two sisters, Michele Brandt and her husband Darren of Portsmouth, VA, Donna Reeves and her husband Chris of Manchester, his paternal grandmother, Rachel Strayer of James Creek, PA, and many nieces and nephews.
His funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Redland Valley Brethren in Christ, 3555 Lewisberry Rd, York Haven, PA 17370. Viewings will be Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf, Pennsylvania, and 10:00 to 11:00 AM, Thursday at the church. Burial will be in Manchester Union Cemetery. Officiating at the service will be Reverend Mark Soone.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Have Hope Ministries, Inc. at www.havehopeministries.org
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 6, 2019