Michael L. Hoke Sr.
York/Seven Valleys - Michael L. Hoke Sr., 65, of York, who was formerly of Seven Valleys, died Sunday April 5, 2020 at Senior Commons at Powder Mill.
Born in York on Nov. 27, 1954, son of the late LeRoy Hoke and Nancy L. (Krout) Cramer.
He was employed as a Dump Truck operator with Stewart and Tate in York for many years.
He leaves two granddaughters, Payton E. Hoke and Gabrielle N. Hoke both of Chesapeake VA and was preceded in death by his son Michael L. Hoke Jr.
Following cremation, a memorial service and burial will be held at a later date, due to the current Covid-19 situation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Senior Commons at Powder Mill, 1775 Powder Mill Road, York, Pa 17403.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020