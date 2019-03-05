Services
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
19 South Main Street
Stewartstown, PA 17363
(717) 993-2307
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Michael L. Keeny Obituary
Michael L. Keeny

Seven Valleys - Michael L. Keeny, 64, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 at WellSpan York Hospital after a brief illness.

Born in York he was a son of the late Lester C. and Doris Day (Myers) Keeny. Mike was a 1972 graduate of Susquehannock High School and worked as a welder with Johnson Controls for 27 years and was recently employed by Estes Trucking for the last 8 years as a truck driver. He enjoyed riding his bicycle on the rail trail and was a Harley Davidson enthusiast and rode one of his Harley's to Alaska. He was a great friend and will be missed by his family and all who knew him.

He is survived by three siblings Glenda, wife of Ray Dunmire and children Mark, Ted and Kathye, Scott Keeny and his wife Lynn and children Lauren and Alice, William Keeny and his wife Barbara and children Shanne, Jonan and Alison, sister-in-law Janis Keeny and children Layne and Luke. Mike was preceded in death by one brother Jay Keeny.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 12PM from Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc, 19 S. Main St. Stewartstown. Interment will be private. A visitation with his family will be held from 10AM until the time of his service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 897 (Rt. 422 & Sipe Ave.) Hershey, PA 17033.

www.HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2019
