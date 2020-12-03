Michael L. Saylor



Michael L. Saylor, 64, peacefully entered into rest on November 28, 2020 with his loving girlfriend, Sheila, by his side.



Michael, affectionately known as "Mike" was born on June 27, 1956 in York, PA. He was the loving son of the late Randall "Randy" Saylor and Patricia "Pat" (Dennison) Saylor of York, who survives him. Mike is also survived by his daughter, Kelli, of Manchester, his girlfriend, Sheila Knouse of Craley, his sister Crystal Saylor of Port Matilda, his stepmother Sharon Saylor of York, and many cousins.



Mike was known to be a handyman, loved being outdoors and was a NASCAR enthusiast.



Per Mike's wishes, there will be no service. Condolences for the family of Mike may be sent to 267 Cold Springs Dr, Manchester, PA 17345.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store