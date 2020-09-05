1/1
Michael Lee Billet
Michael Lee Billet

Red Lion - Michael Lee Billet, 64, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, September 3, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Patricia Ann (Baumer) Billet, to whom he was married for 36 years.

Born on March 3, 1956 in York, he was the son of the late William T. and Marian E. (Jones) Billet. Mike worked as a locomotive engineer for the majority of his life, until his retirement in 2016. He enjoyed trains and was a railroad antique collector. Mike was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and raced competitively in his early years. Racing with his father was a cherished memory for Mike. He also loved open wheel automotive racing and attended the Indianapolis 500 for over 40 consecutive years. Mike enjoyed exploring new places and traveling with his wife, their most memorable trip being one of their last, in Machu Picchu, Peru. Mike's children and grandchildren were the pride and joy of his life and spending time with them meant the world to him. Mike was also a lifelong animal lover. He had many cherished pets throughout his life, and his dogs have always been true members of his family, including his current two Bernese Mountain Dogs, Maya and Inca.

Mike is survived by his son, David A. Sechrist and wife, Stacy (Myers) of Fleming Island, FL; daughter, Miranda H. (Billet) Ruenroeng and husband, Stephen of San Francisco, CA; son, Michael L. Billet and wife, Casey (Gruver) of Felton, PA, and his four grandchildren, Matt, Alex, Chloe, and Caroline.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Zion United Methodist Cemetery. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Any condolences or memories that friends and acquaintances may want to share with Mike's family can be sent directly to the family at 5308 Church Road, Felton, PA 17322, or on Heffnercare.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Maryland & Pennsylvania Railroad Preservation Society, PO Box 2262, York, PA 17405-2262 or to Zion United Methodist Church, 1155 Felton Road, Red Lion, PA 17356.






Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
