|
|
Michael Lee May
Dover - Michael Lee May, 65, entered into rest Friday June 14, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Nora Jean (Redinger) May for 41 years.
A celebration of life memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday June 29, 2019 at Living Word Community Church 2530 Cape Horn Road, in the Life Center, with Pastor Aaron Kunce officiating. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Mr. May was born September 16, 1953 in Hershey, PA, a son of the late Dwight and Orpha (O'Neil) May. He attended Living Word Community Church and had been employed as a Golf Course Superintendent.
Michael is survived by his wife; children Daniel Michael May and his wife Elony, and Bethany Nicole Harbold and her husband Roy; grandchildren Keira, Rylan, Amelie, and Ellia; a twin-sister Maxine Brandt; 2 nephews and a niece.
Memorial contributions may be made to Living Word Community Church 2530 Cape Horn Road Red Lion, PA 17356, or Hospice and Community Care 685 Good Drive PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 23, 2019