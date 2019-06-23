Services
Living Word Community Church
2530 Cape Horn Rd
Red Lion, PA 17356
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Living Word Community Church
2530 Cape Horn Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael May
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Lee May

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Lee May Obituary
Michael Lee May

Dover - Michael Lee May, 65, entered into rest Friday June 14, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Nora Jean (Redinger) May for 41 years.

A celebration of life memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday June 29, 2019 at Living Word Community Church 2530 Cape Horn Road, in the Life Center, with Pastor Aaron Kunce officiating. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting with the arrangements.

Mr. May was born September 16, 1953 in Hershey, PA, a son of the late Dwight and Orpha (O'Neil) May. He attended Living Word Community Church and had been employed as a Golf Course Superintendent.

Michael is survived by his wife; children Daniel Michael May and his wife Elony, and Bethany Nicole Harbold and her husband Roy; grandchildren Keira, Rylan, Amelie, and Ellia; a twin-sister Maxine Brandt; 2 nephews and a niece.

Memorial contributions may be made to Living Word Community Church 2530 Cape Horn Road Red Lion, PA 17356, or Hospice and Community Care 685 Good Drive PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.