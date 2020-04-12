Services
Michael Lentz Obituary
Red Lion - Michael E. "Turk" Lentz, 67, of Red Lion, passed away, Friday, April 10th, 2020, at Wellspan York Hospital.

Born July 16, 1952, in York, PA, he was the son of Ruth Anna (Reindollar) and the late Arthur "Zeno" Lentz. Mike was a 1970 graduate of West York High School. He was a truck driver for Warner's Moving and Storage for many years and recently retired from A&S Kinard Trucking. He enjoyed playing sports, watching Penn State and Pittsburgh Steelers football, Baltimore Orioles baseball, and watching his grandsons sporting events. He was a member of Springvale United Methodist Church in Red Lion, PA.

He leaves his loving wife of 32 years, Connie (Mundis) Lentz; son Robert (Cris) Lentz; 2 daughters, Jennifer (Bill) Major and Elizabeth Mendel. Stepchildren Matthew (Melissa) Waltemyer and Melissa (Daniel) Graham. 7 grandchildren, Caroline Major, Graham Major, Anthonie Lentz, Hunter Mendel, Brianna (Chris) Flinchbaugh, Zeno Lentz, and Zachary Lentz and great grandson Liam Lentz; brothers Steve (Cathy) Lentz, Larry Lentz, Mark (Beth) Lentz; a sister Jane (Steve) Geisler and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc. Memorial contributions can be made to the York County SPCA.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020
