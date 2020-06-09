Michael Luxton
Windsor - Michael Paul Luxton, 42 of Windsor went into the arms of our Lord & Savior on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at his residence.
A private family service will be held at Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home in Dallastown with Pastor Todd Henricks from Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Brogue officiating. Burial will be in St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church; 2666 Furnace Road; New Bridgeville, Felton, PA 17322. He will be buried near his grandparents.
Michael was born in York Hospital on November 14, 1977, the son of Connie D. Frey Luxton Collins and John A. Luxton II. He grew up mostly in Dallastown with his dog, Shotzee. He went to Dallastown Schools and graduated 1996. He then went to Gettysburg College for a while.
At the age of 14, he had to have his spleen removed. Then around 15, he developed a rare autoimmune disease, dermatomysitis, which affects the tissue, muscles, skin (rash) and rheumatoid arthritis also with this disease. One in a million people get this.
Dr. Blotzer (assistant Kathy) diagnosed him with the dermatomysitis and treated him for a number of years. For the last 5 years, Dr. Cherry (assistant Cindy) has been treating him.
The summers of his teen years were spent in Ocean City, MD. He learned boating skills from the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary in 1993. He worked for Genie Electronics, and was a cook at the American Legion in Shiloh, as well as various other restaurants in York, Lancaster, Pittsburgh and in the State of Florida, which he especially loved.
Michael had artistry ability. When he was in his 20's, he drew for people, usually on envelopes, and they would pay him.
After years in Florida, he moved back to York County to be near family and friends. His disease was getting worse.
He loved Scooby-Doo, American Pickers, Pawn Stars, movies, milk, ice cream, grapes, Welch's grape juice, Mike & Ikes, but most of all Mom's roast beef & mashed potato dinners. He also loved pinball machines and game machines. He has a collection of them.
He was very generous in paying for everyone's dinner while celebrating Christmas in 2019.
Michael leaves behind the following: his mother, Connie D. Collins (Glenwood H.), his brother, John A. Luxton, III (Penny), Special Aunt, Mary Ann Baker (Timothy L.R.), Aunt Linda Noll (Steven), Cousin Tammy Leiphart (Troy); Second cousins, step cousins, Dad, Stepmother, 2 stepbrothers, aunts uncles and cousins. Special friends are Amy Moore and Paige Mickey, who was a friend since Junior High.
Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents whom he loved: Paul Levi and Evelyn May Frey and others.
Parents, please take time with your children and love them.
For those attending the service by private invitation, please treat everyone with respect and love. Wear a mask, dress casually and bring a lawn chair.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.