Michael P. Wickard
MANCHESTER - Michael P. Wickard 65, of Manchester passed away peacefully Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Caroline's House Hospice in Harrisburg, PA. He was the husband of Patty (Pick) Wickard.
Michael was born May 22, 1955 in Harrisburg and was the son of Shirley (Woltz) Wickard of Mechanicsburg and the late William Wickard.
He graduated in 1973 from Palmyra High School in Palmyra, PA. He was employed for over 20 years before retiring in 2013 from Die-Tech Inc of Newberrytown. Previously he was an over the road truck driver logging over 2,000,000 miles accident free. He was an avid boatsman navigating the Delaware Bay and enjoy his motorcycle riding anywhere he could go.
In addition to his wife and mother, he will be deeply missed by those whose lives he touched. Michael is survived by his sons, Thomas Wenerick of Lewisberry, Joseph Christopher of Harrisburg, his daughter, Selena Brandt of Marysville; his stepsons, James Pick of Fishing Creek, PA, Joseph Sponseller of Foresthill, CA and his step-daughter, April Sponseller of East Berlin; 6 grandchildren, Jesse, Kerri, Kyle, Lily, Mandy and Theron; his great grandson, Zander; 6 step grandchildren, Kathleen, Kyle, Brandon, Levi, Haley and Aida. Also, in addition, Michael cherished his niece, Kristen and all of his cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, William C. Wickard.
Services for Michael will be held in the spring of 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
