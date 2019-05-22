Services
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
Michael Paul Shaub

Michael Paul Shaub

YORK - Michael Paul Shaub, 36, of York, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in York.

Michael was born March 13, 1983, in York and was the son of Roxanne M. (Steward) Shaub.

He previously was employed by Classic Carmel and Key Plastics. He attended St. John Episcopal Church in York.

Michael is survived by his brothers, Bruce Shaub, and Scott Shaub both of York; his aunt Elizabeth Millar, and Aunt Tammy McDonalds; his Uncle Charles Steward, Sr., and cousins.

Services and burial for Michael will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.

To share memories of Michael please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 22, 2019
