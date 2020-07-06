Michael R. Gross



Seven Valleys - Michael R. Gross, 57, April 3, 1963 in York. The son of James R. and Linda M. (Stermer) Gross of Dallastown.



A viewing will be 6-8 pm Wednesday at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York. Those attending should wear masks and allow for social distancing while at the viewing. Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family.



Including his parents, Michael is survived by a step daughter Nichole Powers. Michael was preceded in death by a brother Shawn R. Gross.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Pappus House 253 Cherry St. York, PA 17402.









