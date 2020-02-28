|
|
Michael R. King
York - On Thursday February 20, 2020, Michael R. King passed away at age 67.
Michael was born on March 12, 1952 in York, PA to Edward and Kathryn (Baublitz) King.
After graduation from West York High School he enlisted in the US Navy.
Mike enjoyed playing his guitar at churches that he attended, His most recent church was Pleasureville United Methodist Church where he spoke fondly and proudly of the worship team.
Mike was preceded in death by his father , Edward and his mother Kathryn. He is survived by his three children Joss, Clayton and Cory, his two brothers Edward and Barry and two sisters Diane McCray and Barbara Keeney,
There will be no funeral service but donations may be sent to the 314 Good Drive Lancaster, PA 17603.
He was known for his quick wit, his wonderful smile and his kind and compassionate spirit.
This obituary is paid and approved for by the "Mike King for Heaven Committee"!!!
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020