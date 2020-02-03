|
|
Michael R. Patterson
York - Michael R. Patterson, 60, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the companion of Lynn E. (Stough) Forry for 20 years.
Mr. Patterson was born in Canton, OH, September 2, 1959, son of the late Richard C. and Sarah L. (McDonald) Patterson.
He was employed by the former Pfaltzgraff for many years, York Corrugating and Purina. He was a member of American Legion Post 791, Prince Athletic Assoc. and Viking Athletic Assoc.
Survivors include a daughter, Brooke L. Patterson of York; two sons, Travis M. Patterson of York and Shane M. Hershey and his wife, Nicole of AZ; five grandchildren, Dustin, Shelby, Delaney, Maili, and Olivia; one great-grandson, Grayson; and a sister, Janie Blasko of Mechanicsburg.
All services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020