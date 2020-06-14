Michael Ray Valencik



Michael Ray Valencik, 58, passed on June 12, 2020 at his home after a short, courageous battle with cancer. His beloved family was at his side.



Known as Coach Mike to many, he remained passionate about baseball and the influence that sports have on young athletes to help shape their lives. Mike retired from his trucking company and was enjoying his role as Pap, Dad and Husband as well as his time spent in the mountains on his 4-wheeler, fishing, or at his hunting kutch.



Mike is survived by a sister, Susan Stump. His greatest source of pride- his 3 children, Jackie Keefer and her fiancé Kyle Kochenour, Robert Keefer, and Nikson Valencik as well as his 3 grandchildren, Naysen, Sienna, and Oaklyn. His beloved wife of 25 years, Pattie- theirs is a love story like no other. Nieces, Nephews, and Friends that have become family. He was preceded in death by his amazing parents, Michael B and Marianne Valencik.



A Celebration of Life service will be held on June 27 at 2:00 at Cousler Park. Please wear your favorite sports team gear and come to listen and share stories.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to a children's or Veteran's cause of your choice- Mike believed those to be sacred. Spend time with those that you love, tomorrow is not promised.









