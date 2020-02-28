|
|
Michael R.C. Grandia
Mt. Gretna - Michael R C Grandia, 76, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home. He was the son of Dorothy Radcliffe Grandia and Willem Marius Grandia born in Springfield, MA on November 7, 1942.
He was a member of the first graduating class from York Suburban High School in 1960. He served in the U.S. military from 1960 to 1963 in the 97th Engineering Batallion in Etain, France
He attended Penn State University and earned both a BS and MS in Mechanical and Nuclear Engineering. He was a member of the PI Ta Sigma Mechanical Engineering Honorary Fraternity.
Throughout his professional career he worked as a project engineer at Babcock & Wilcox, Hauck Manufacturing, General Electric, and Marcelex. He continued his career as a consultant till he retired.
Michael was a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) and served as Chairman of the Susquehanna Section. He was a professional engineer and taught Continuing ED for engineers at Penn State Harrisburg.
He enjoyed Genealogy, especially the history of the Radcliff family who had a major part in the founding of the town of Glen Rock Pennsylvania. He enjoyed historic preservation and following his sons' soccer games.
Michael is survived by a sister Janine Insalaco Shahidi of York and a brother William Grandia of Hanover and 3 nephews - Joseph, Michael and Alex Insalaco. He is also survived by two sons Michael Grandia of Allentown and Peter Grandia of Mount Gretna and 4 grandchildren- Andrew, Isabella, Elyssa, and Dexter and a great grandchild Xander Lincoln. He was predeceased by daughter Lysabeth and nephew Anthony in 1996. He was married to his wife Barbara for 37 years.
There will be a reception for family and friends at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York from 9-11am on Friday, March 6, 2020 with full military honors provided by the York County Veterans Honor Guard at 10 a.m. The burial afterwards will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be sent to Advent Lutheran Church, 1775 E. Market St., York, PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020