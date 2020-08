Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael S. Minnick



York - Michael S. Minnick



Michael passed away on August 20,2020. He is survived by his wife, Lynne A. Minnick and his daughter, Addison Minnick. He will be missed by his family and friends.



Services and burial will be at the convienence of the family. John W. Keffer Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store