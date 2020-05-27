|
Michael Scott DeLancey
Arvada, CO - Michael Scott DeLancey died of natural causes at his home in Arvada, Colorado on May 22, 2020. He was 59.
Born in York, PA. he was the son of the late Robert F. and Dorothy (Small) DeLancey. For the last 10 years he lived in Arvada with his caregivers, John and Ralla Combs. Michael spent most of his life in York. He attended the York Lincoln Intermediate Unit, and later worked at the former Sheltered Workshop of York. Michael loved music and dancing, and attended many activities with the York Bell Club. He enjoyed summers at Camp Pennwood and participated in the York County Special Olympics. He was a member of Zion United Church of Christ, and also Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Michael is survived by his sister, Marci Moore of Kapolei, HI, his brother John DeLancey of Columbia, PA, a niece, Barbara Ellis of Arvada, CO, a nephew James DeLancey of Bellefonte, PA and a niece Liz Grothmann of West Chester, PA. He is also survived by a number of cousins. After cremation in Arvada, Michael will be interred at Prospect Hill Cemetary in York. A celebration of Michael's life will be held at a later date.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 27 to May 28, 2020