Michael Slywczuk, Jr.
Michael Slywczuk, Jr., died peacefully in his home on Wednesday, February 12th at the age of 73.
Michael was born on December 12, 1946 in Altoona, and was the son of the late Michael and Ann (Melynk) Slywczuk.
He is survived by Linda, his loving wife of 50 years; sister, Kathryn Hartlaub; daughters, Christine Slywczuk and Jaclyn Talarico; son-in-law, Joseph Talarico; Richard Martini; as well as his six grandchildren, Adrienne and Lauren Martini; and Maya, Paige, Bodhi, and Anya Talarico. He was preceded in death by his sister, Rose Marie Kauffman.
Michael served in the United States Air Force for eight years. After proudly serving his country, Michael and his wife Linda settled in Dallastown, PA. He worked in the trucking industry as a terminal manager and then dispatcher before retiring. He would have told you he had a good life. His family will tell you he was so very loved and will be greatly missed!
He will be honored in a private ceremony. The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to thank Dr. Arcieri and Dallastown Medical Associates and Caring Hospice Services of Lancaster, for their special care of Michael.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020