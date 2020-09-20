Michael Smelgus

Michael SmelgusShrewsbury - Michael P. "Mike" Smelgus, 83, of Shrewsbury, passed away on Saturday September 12, 2020 from complications due to Covid-19 at Wellspan York Hospital. He is survived by his wife Carol Ann (Colton) Smelgus.Born in 1937 to Anthony and Susan (Kalich) Smelgus. Mike was one of 10 children. He honorably served his country in the 85th Air Division of the United States Air Force as a Radio Operator and Cryptographer for the Alaskan Air Command. He then served in the Air Force Reserve for 6 years at Andrews Air Force Base before joining the National Security Agency at Fort Meade. In 1967 he earned an associate degree from the University of Baltimore and soon after began a career in real estate, joining the Realtor's Association in 1976 and earning the title of Realtor Emeritus after 40 years of continual service. In addition, Mike was a member of the Consumer Protection Committee for 5 years, and he opened his own real estate office, Town and Country Realty, in Shrewsbury in 1985. Mike was most recently working with the Howard Hannah Group also located in Shrewsbury.Mike was also a member of the Shrewsbury Masonic Lodge #423, the Shrewsbury Lions Club, and the American Legion of Stewartstown Post 455. When he wasn't buying and selling property, Mike loved to ski and golf. He also greatly enjoyed his furry companion Hemi, a cattle dog that he rescued and took daily walks with. Mike will be fondly remembered throughout the community as a charming and outgoing person. He could always strike up a conversation and he often became fast friends with clients and colleagues.In addition to his wife Carol Ann, Michael is survived by a daughter Michelle Cooper, two sons Brian Kallens and Phillip Joseph, a daughter in law, Collette Joseph; one grandchild, Bailey Kallens; and a sibling Anthony Smelgus. He is preceded in death by his parents and 8 siblings.The Smelgus family will hold private funeral services for Mike and will announce a public memorial when it is possible to gather safely.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy Covid-19 Response Fund, or the American Red Cross.