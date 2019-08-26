Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
Michael T. Eckert


1968 - 2019
Michael T. Eckert Obituary
Michael T. Eckert

Dallastown - Michael T. Eckert, 51, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Susan (Heisler) Eckert to whom he was married for 24 years.

A Celebration of Life Tribute service will be held at 6:00 PM Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion. A visitation will be held from 4-6:00 PM Thursday at the Funeral Home.

Born August 15, 1968 in York, a son of Pamela A. (Meyers) Eckert of York and the late Thomas E. Eckert, he was a 1986 graduate of Red Lion Area High School. Mike worked as a Sr. IT Specialist with First Energy Corp. for the past 30 years. He was active with Boy Scouts of America serving as Pack Master for Troop 50 Cub Scouts, as well as, Dallastown Marching Band and its Booster Club. Along with his family, he enjoyed cruising with Royal Caribbean, camping, fishing, canoeing, spending time outdoors in Perry County and loving up his animals. Mike lived, loved and breathed for his three children; they were his world and a father could not be more proud of his children than Mike is.

In addition to his wife and mother, Mike is survived by three children, Mary C. Eckert, Elizabeth M. Eckert and Thomas M. Eckert all of Dallastown; two brothers, Matthew and wife Susan Eckert of Powell, OH and Todd and wife Jennifer Eckert of Red Lion; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Mike can be made to Cancer Patient Help Fund, c/o WellSpan York Health Foundation, 50 N. Duke St., 2nd Floor, York, PA 17401 or to Animal Rescue, Inc., 2 Heritage Farm Dr., New Freedom, PA 17349.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 26, 2019
