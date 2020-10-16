1/1
Michael T. Reidel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael T. Reidel

Windsor - Michael T. Reidel, 56, entered into rest Wednesday Oct 14, 2020 in his home.

He was the husband of Robin L. (Royer) Reidel for 24 years.

Michael was born January 23, 1964 in York PA, the son of Ruth D (Kissinger) Reidel and the late J. Frederic Reidel.

Michael also leaves to cherish his daughters: Taylor Lynn Reidel, Leah Michelle Reidel and grandson Ashton King (Reidel) Wilson.

Sara Mae Swartz, Ilona Stottlemyer and very special family members including Aunts, Uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

He was a graduate of York County School of Technology and was employed as a superintendent/crane operator with Eastern Caisson Corp.,

He was a member of The Moose International Lodge #227, Hanover PA and the Sons of The American Legion PA SQDN #0543.

He enjoyed his family and friends, cooking, motorcycling and everything outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his Father J Frederic Reidel, his brother Clark F. Reidel, his grandparents: Grandma and Grandpa BB Reidel (John),

Virginia Reidel-Geubtner, Louise Hudson and John B Kissinger Sr.

The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., East York is assisting with arrangements.

A private celebration of life will be held by the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Chesapeake Bay Foundation, www.CBF.org (888-SAVE BAY (728-3229), SPAC of York www.spca.org, The Moose International or the Sons of the American Legion.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved