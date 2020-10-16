Michael T. Reidel
Windsor - Michael T. Reidel, 56, entered into rest Wednesday Oct 14, 2020 in his home.
He was the husband of Robin L. (Royer) Reidel for 24 years.
Michael was born January 23, 1964 in York PA, the son of Ruth D (Kissinger) Reidel and the late J. Frederic Reidel.
Michael also leaves to cherish his daughters: Taylor Lynn Reidel, Leah Michelle Reidel and grandson Ashton King (Reidel) Wilson.
Sara Mae Swartz, Ilona Stottlemyer and very special family members including Aunts, Uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was a graduate of York County School of Technology and was employed as a superintendent/crane operator with Eastern Caisson Corp.,
He was a member of The Moose International Lodge #227, Hanover PA and the Sons of The American Legion PA SQDN #0543.
He enjoyed his family and friends, cooking, motorcycling and everything outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his Father J Frederic Reidel, his brother Clark F. Reidel, his grandparents: Grandma and Grandpa BB Reidel (John),
Virginia Reidel-Geubtner, Louise Hudson and John B Kissinger Sr.
The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., East York is assisting with arrangements.
A private celebration of life will be held by the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Chesapeake Bay Foundation, www.CBF.org
(888-SAVE BAY (728-3229), SPAC of York www.spca.org
, The Moose International or the Sons of the American Legion.