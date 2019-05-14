|
|
Michael W. Flowers
Dover - Michael Warren Flowers, 60, died Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Michael was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He enjoyed watching the New England Patriots and Penn State. He was a fan of NASCAR racing.
Born in York on April 27, 1959, he was the son of the late Lois Jean (Myers) Flowers and Franklin H.W. Flowers, Sr.; Preceded in death by a brother Franklin H.W. Flowers, Jr.
He leaves behind a daughter and son-in-law, Kelsie L. Blackburn and Donald E. Blackburn, Jr. of Dover; two grandchildren and two step-grandchildren; A brother Randy L. Flowers and his wife Sue Flowers from Shiloh; A sister Judy A. Tusing (Flowers) and partner Thomas Dunn of West York; and nieces and nephews.
The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. 2114 W. Market St. York is in charge of arrangements.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 1:00pm at St. Stephen's UCC, 1569 W. Market St. York, PA 17404.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 14, 2019