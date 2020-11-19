1/1
Michael W. Wolfe
1952 - 2020
Michael W. Wolfe

York - Michael W. Wolfe, 68, entered into rest on November 16, 2020 at Victorian Villa, where he was residing. He was born to the late William H. and Ruth (Wilderson) Wolfe on June 18, 1952 in York, Pa. He graduated from Red Lion in 1970. He graduated from Millersville University with a Biology degree in 1974. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service for over 25 years. Mike loved classic rock music and all things history, especially the civil war. He had a passion for collecting things and had a memory like no other. Mike also enjoyed watching documentaries, movies, educational programs, reading historical materials and was a cat lover.

Mike leaves behind to cherish his memory, a sister, Eileen Schmuck and her husband Kevin; three nieces, Jennifer Brown and her husband Bill, Heather Fitting and her boyfriend Jon and Kristin Engel and her husband Matt; and five great-nephews, and four great-nieces. He was preceded in death by two brothers Mark and George Wolfe.

There will be a private graveside ceremony at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to the Memorial White Rose Home Health and Hospice at 1412 6th Ave, York or Animal Rescue, Inc. at 2 Heritage Farm Dr, New Freedom. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.




Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
