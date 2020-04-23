Services
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Michael Wharton


1924 - 2020
Michael Wharton Obituary
Michael Wharton

York Haven - Michael Wharton, 96, of York Haven, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at the Middletown Home in Middletown. He was the husband of the late Lois Jean (Barry) Wharton and the late Priscilla G. (Bowers) Wharton.

Michael was born January 6, 1924, in Philadelphia and was the son of the late Joseph and Effie (Tempone) Wharton.

He was a truck driver for over 23 years before retiring. He was a member of the Teamsters Local 430 and a life member of the Susquehanna V.F.W. Post 2493 in Mount Wolf. Michael proudly served his country in the United States Army during WW II.

Michael is survived by his sons, Michael Wharton and his wife, Kay of Wellington, FL, Steven Wharton and his wife, Beverly of York Haven and Barry Wharton and his wife, Kelly of Mechanicsburg; his daughters, Karen Nordaby and Lewiston, NY and JoAnn Wharton and her husband, Fred of Linwood, NJ, and Donna Talley and her husband, Brian of New Cumberland; his step-son, Olen Slusser and his wife Deborah of Strinestown and his step-daughters, Cara Slusser of York, and Tammy Jones of Etters, 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; 6 step-grandchildren; 8 step-great grandchildren. Michael was preceded in death by his brother, Harry Wharton and his 2 step-grandchildren.

His funeral service will be webcast on Monday, April 27, 2020 beginning at 11:00 a.m. from the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf. To join the service please visit the streaming address www.yourstreamlive.com/events/1460197. Burial will be private in Fort Indiantown Gap Military Cemetery in Annville, PA. Officiating at his service will be Chaplain Daniel Gilbert.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, Pennsylvania 17406 or to Caring Hospice Services, 101 Good Drive, 1st Floor, Lancaster, Pa., 17603.

To share memories of Michael please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
