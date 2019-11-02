|
MichelAntonio Ciampanelli
York - MichelAntonio Ciampanelli, age 82, went home to be with the Lord on October 30, 2019. He was the loving husband of Angela (Spagnolo) Ciampanelli with whom he shared 55 years of marriage.
MichelAntonio (Mike) was born in Bonefro, Campobasso, Italy on September 29, 1937. He was the second of four sons of the late Giuseppe Ciampanelli and Adelina (Porrazzo) Ciampanelli. He emigrated to Canada and then to York, PA. As a chef, he worked in fine restaurants and was operational in pizza chain startups. He was very proud of his successful restaurant, Piazza Romana, where he treated his employees as family. He was an avid gardener and loved sharing his bounty with family, friends and neighbors. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He left a legacy of hard work that was the epitome of the American dream.
In addition to his wife Angela, he is survived by his children Adele Rossiter and husband Gilbert, Giuseppe Ciampanelli, Donna Grove and husband Glenn, his grandchildren; Anna Marie, Martin, Cameron, Amelia, Domenic and Gabriela and his great granddaughter Adeline. He is also survived by his siblings Mario, Amelia DiRe, Tino Ciampanelli and Ersilia Argento and many nieces and nephews. Mike was predeceased by his older brother, Domenico Ciampanelli.
Viewings will be held at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of East York, 3670 E. Market St., York PA 17402 on Tuesday 6:00 - 8:00 PM and at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2935 Kingston Rd., York PA 17402 on Wednesday from 9:00 - 10:00 am followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019