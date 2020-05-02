|
|
Michele A. Lydon
York - Michele A. Lydon, 73, entered into rest on Wednesday April 29, 2020 at Normandie Ridge Senior Living Community in York, PA.
She was born April 29, 1947 in York. The daughter of the late Michael J. Lydon, Sr. and Mildred P. (Tierney) Lydon.
Michele was a 1965 graduate of York Catholic High School. After graduating she moved to Washington, D.C. to take a position there. She later returned to York where she worked as an Administrative Assistant for 25 years at C.C. Kottcamp and Son, and then for 15 years at Walton and Company. She loved many things in life, but her passions were traveling to Jamaica with dear friends, gardening, music and dancing, and family. She was also well aware of the importance of time spent having a few cold ones with family and friends, often at the Roosevelt Tavern, or on the deck on Schoolhouse Lane. She had a smile that would light up a room.
She is survived by five siblings: Mary Lou Lydon-Heiser of York, Karen Lydon of Hellam, Michael Lydon, Jr. and wife Saranne of Columbia, Sean Lydon and wife Dana of Ferrum, Virginia, Kathleen Haugh and husband Rodney of Hellam, numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by a sister and her husband, Patricia and Robert Sliwinski.
A special thanks goes out to those who cared for her during her time at Normandie Ridge and to the Hospice team who loved and cared for her during end of life.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in her memory can be made to-Feeding America at feedingamerica.org, or to at stjude.org.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 2 to May 3, 2020