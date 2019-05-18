|
Michele G. Mann
- - Michele G. Mann, 74, entered into peaceful rest on Wednesday morning, May 15th, at her home in York County. She was the wife of Paul P. Mann, Jr. and was surrounded by her family at the time of her passing.
Michele was born June 19th, 1944 in Somerset Pennsylvania, and was the daughter of the late Paul E. Boileau, Sr., and is survived by her mother, Gladys B. Boileau (Woy).
Michele worked for the federal government and the former York Bank and Trust. She dedicated most of her adult life to her husband, children, and grandchildren, a devoted wife and full time homemaker. Her strong desire to help people led her to donate her body to the Anatomy Gifts Registry for research.
Michele is survived by two children, Christiaan P. Mann and his wife Stefanie of Baltimore MD, and Nicole M. Watt and her husband Gareth of Northern Ireland, brother Paul E. Boileau, Jr. of North Carolina, and six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Thomas W. Mann and her sister Holly C. Elicker (Boileau).
A small memorial service will be held at a later date, friends and family will be notified. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to your local SPCA or Hospice, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Arrangements by Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 18, 2019