Michelle Buckius
York - Michelle (Dr. Max) Theresa Buckius MD, passed from the arms of her loving wife into her Heavenly Father's arms on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10:00am. She fought a short but fierce battle with cancer.
Michelle was born September 23, 1982 in Queens and grew up in Bethpage, Long Island. She attended Maria Regina Elementary school and then Sacred Heart Academy. She also attended Maria Regina RC Church in Seaford, Long Island. She completed her undergraduate work at Wake Forest and then traveled to St. George's in Grenada for medical school. She was a resident at the York Hospital General Surgery program and then went on to a 3 year plastic surgery fellowship at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi. She then returned to York to join Denise Kenna MD at Plastic Surgery of York.
Although she left this earth much too soon, her legacy lives on - the patients she touched, sometimes taking on cases that others would not attempt, teaching other residents and attendings by exemplifying leadership and decorum in even the most difficult of situations. She showed compassions to all her patients, patience to her family even in the difficult times, and was always kind. She taught that to our children, but moreover she lived it every day.
She was a lover of the outdoors. From her younger days with the Girl Scouts, to becoming a scout leader at Little Notch and Blue Bay, she spent many summers outdoors, teaching young girls how to enjoy and take care of nature. She loved hiking, kayaking, and traveling to new places. She was an avid lover of sports including hockey, soccer, football and fencing. She played many of these sports and coached soccer for her son's (Corban) team. She especially enjoyed teaching the children about marine life on our last trip to Puerto Rico. She completed her FAWM (Fellowship with the Wilderness Medicine Society) in addition to all of her other professional and academic accomplishments.
She was preceded in death by her parents Robert Dale Buckius and Rochelle Anne Buckius. She is survived by her wife C. Heather Brent MD, their children Cameron, Claire and Corban. Her extended family includes a parental aunt Lynn Bradley and her family, husband John, cousins Heather Cole and Christy Bradley-Harris. She had several paternal aunts and uncles also from the Queens area under surname Gargiulo.
Celebration of Life Services will be held on September 7, 2019 at Lauxmont Farms at the Rotunda, 1215 Long Level Road, Wrightsville, Pennsylvania 17368, (717) 779-5052. Gates will be open to guests at 2pm, Celebration service to start at 3pm, followed by a family meal and continued celebration. Family services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of East York.
In lieu of flowers, at this time we would kindly ask for donations to the Girl Scouts of America or to the Brent-Buckius Children's College Fund through First National Bank, 55 Arsenal Rd York, PA 17404, or a .
Condolences may be shared at www.beckfunerals.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019