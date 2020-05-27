|
|
Michelle L. Grove
Red Lion - Michelle L. (Poe) Grove, 50, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at her home.
Born on December 10, 1969 in Towson, Maryland, she was a daughter of the late Lenny and Betty (Boone) Poe. Michelle enjoyed listening to country music, dancing and telling jokes just like her dad did. She was a member of the Red Lion Legion and Dallastown Legion.
Michelle is survived by her daughter, Sarah B. (Grove) Hersh; grandsons, Dalton and Ashton Hersh; sisters, Joyce Stonesifer, Paula Strayer, Kelsey (Poe) Beavers and Hailey Poe; ex-husband and best friend, Charles K. Grove, Jr.; adopted daughter, Hannah Clubb; two nephews and a niece. She is preceded in death by her brother, John Lee Joines.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. A gathering on Friday after the graveside will be at 265 Circle Drive, Red Lion, PA 17356. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her daughter, Sarah B. Hersh. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 27 to May 28, 2020