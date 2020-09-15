Mickey Charles Ilyes



York - Mickey Charles Ilyes, 58, passed away July 12, 2020. He was the son of Betty J. Rehmeyer and Donald K. Ilyes.



Mickey liked to ride his Harley and play his guitar. He enjoyed walking in the woods and checking on turtles, snakes and other reptiles.



Mickey leaves to cherish his memory, in addition to his parents, two brothers, Tommy Snellbaker and Heath Rehmeyer; two sisters, Dulci Purcell and Danielle Ilyes; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by a brother, Clark, who passed away in 2005.



The Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc is entrusted with the arrangements.









