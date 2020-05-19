|
Miguel A. Jusino Perez
York - Miguel A. Jusino Perez, 66, of York, passed away at 8:08 PM, Sunday, May 17, 2020, at York Hospital. He was the husband Celia Rivera Jusino.
Miguel was born July 7, 1953 in Puerto Rico and was the son of the late Gregorio and Hilda (Perez) Jusino.
He spent his career as an automobile mechanic and was a member of Iglesia Pentecostal Mision Goel in York.
In addition to his wife, Celia, Miguel is survived by 4 sons; 7 daughters; 27 grandchildren; 4 great-grandsons and his sister. He was preceded in death by his brother.
Miguel's funeral service and burial will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 19 to May 20, 2020