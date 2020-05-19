Services
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
Resources
More Obituaries for Miguel Perez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miguel A. Jusino Perez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Miguel A. Jusino Perez Obituary
Miguel A. Jusino Perez

York - Miguel A. Jusino Perez, 66, of York, passed away at 8:08 PM, Sunday, May 17, 2020, at York Hospital. He was the husband Celia Rivera Jusino.

Miguel was born July 7, 1953 in Puerto Rico and was the son of the late Gregorio and Hilda (Perez) Jusino.

He spent his career as an automobile mechanic and was a member of Iglesia Pentecostal Mision Goel in York.

In addition to his wife, Celia, Miguel is survived by 4 sons; 7 daughters; 27 grandchildren; 4 great-grandsons and his sister. He was preceded in death by his brother.

Miguel's funeral service and burial will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.

To share memories of Miguel please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 19 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Miguel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -