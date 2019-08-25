|
Mike Frey
York - SFC John Michael Frey (Ret.), age 58, died tragically on August 21, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Valerie Ann Smith.
Mike was born in York on April 24, 1961 and graduated from Dover Area High School, class of 1979. He proudly served his country in the US Army 101st Airborne Division as a combat engineer and specialized in explosives. He was honorably discharged after 20 years of service. He worked as a manager for Plainville Brands in New Oxford. He was an avid hunter, a military enthusiast, enjoyed the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots.
He was predeceased by his mother Joyce Elaine (Gladfelter Frey) Smith and is survived by his wife Valerie; his son Jacob Frey; his step-daughter Jordyn Sliger; his father Richard Frey and Carolee Lucia-Frey; his sisters Deborah E. Ruth and husband Jeff, and Vickie L. Fazio and husband Gregory; his brothers Richard W. Frey and wife Ranie Howe, Jeffrey D. Fazio and wife Stephanie, and Steven T. Frey and wife Whitney. He is also survived by in-laws, Charles and Deborah Smith; brother-in-law Stephen Smith and wife Kelly; sisters-in-law Dana Walker and husband Bernard; Christy Smith; many nieces and nephews; as well as, his former spouse Rebecca Runk.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life visitation on Wednesday from 5:00 -8:00 PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of East York, 3670 E. Market St., York PA 17402 and to a attend his Funeral Service on Thursday at 11:00 am at Red Lion Bible Church, 105 Springvale Rd., Red Lion PA 17356. Interment will be held privately by the family following the service at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville PA with Military Honors provided by the United States Army Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Valerie Smith c/o Members 1st Credit Union, 2360 Whiteford Rd., York PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019