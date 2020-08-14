1/1
Mildred A. Heagy
Mildred A. Heagy

Hellam - Mildred A. "Millie" Heagy, age 97, of Hellam, entered into rest at 8:18 PM Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. She was the wife of the late Elwood L. Heagy.

Born On February 28, 1923 in Hanover, a daughter of the late Ellsworth and Mary (Phoelman) Krichten, she had retired from Cole Steel and was a member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church. She enjoyed doing yard work and loved flowers. She and her husband were also avid roller skaters and won many competitions doing the dance steps on skates.

Mrs. Heagy is survived by a daughter, Bonnie L. Douglass, of Mount Wolf; a son, Elwood Heagy, and his wife Mindy, of York; three grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren; and three sisters, Gladys Shaffer, Gloria Dennis, and Mary Siegrist. She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Lynn W. Douglass; three brothers, Edwin, Carroll, and Robert; and four sisters, Lillian, Evelyn, Barbara, and Janet.

Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552.

Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home and Cremation
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-2315
